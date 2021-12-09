Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

