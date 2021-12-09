BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Up 3.5%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

