Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,007,860.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 602,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

