BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($29.34).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,149 ($28.50) on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($33.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.15.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.