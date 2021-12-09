BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $12.42 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $137,946.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00186831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.19 or 0.00559048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

