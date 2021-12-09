Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray Sells 3,918 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.