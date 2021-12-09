Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray Sells 3,918 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00.
Shares of BILL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
