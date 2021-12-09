Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.