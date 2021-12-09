BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,853 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
