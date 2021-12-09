BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,853 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

