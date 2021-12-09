BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.56. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 124,494 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

