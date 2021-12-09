Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,661 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $70,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.