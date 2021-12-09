Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $291.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.