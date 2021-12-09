Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $415,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.98 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

