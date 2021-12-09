Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $651.13 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

