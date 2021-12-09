Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

