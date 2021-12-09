Biswap 1-Day Volume Tops $65.72 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $241.99 million and approximately $65.72 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 170,082,948 coins and its circulating supply is 146,393,660 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

