Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $78,174.83

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $78,174.83 and $38.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00074590 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.00624496 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,650,473 coins and its circulating supply is 10,650,469 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.