Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.66. 228,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 130,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

