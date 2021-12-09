BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
