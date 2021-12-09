Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 66,184 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 732,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.