Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 66,184 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 732,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

