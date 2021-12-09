Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

