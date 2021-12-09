BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €64.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.02 ($71.93).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EPA:BNP traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €58.13 ($65.31). 3,158,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.01. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

