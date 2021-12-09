BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 92,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

