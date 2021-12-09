BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.