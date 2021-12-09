Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

