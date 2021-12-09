Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $107.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

