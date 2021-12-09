Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

