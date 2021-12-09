Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 20.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

