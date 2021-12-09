Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded down $30.96 on Thursday, reaching $2,276.24. 3,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,583. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,395.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,305.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

