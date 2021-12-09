Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

