Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 19,961 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $99,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

UPS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

