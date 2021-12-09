Bottos (BTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,313.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $652,359.34 and approximately $48,313.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.