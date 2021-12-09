Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,217,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

