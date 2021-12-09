Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 3.3%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €79.06 ($88.83) and last traded at €78.74 ($88.47). Approximately 603,432 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €76.20 ($85.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.45.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.