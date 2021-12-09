Brian C. Cornell Sells 30,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

