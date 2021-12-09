Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.25. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 119,786 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

