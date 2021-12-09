Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.10

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 177.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $28.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $617.00. 165,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.11.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.