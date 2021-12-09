Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $583.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.04. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $593.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.