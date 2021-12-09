Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Harsco reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 210,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.