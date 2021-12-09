Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 1,090,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

