Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,511. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

