Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

