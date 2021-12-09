Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
