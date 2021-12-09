Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $14.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

NYSE MS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.58. 7,748,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

