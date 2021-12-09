Brokerages Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$10.54

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DBM remained flat at $C$7.43 during trading on Thursday. 166,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,612. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.86.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.