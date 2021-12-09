Brokerages Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target at $19.80

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $4.98 on Monday. Curis has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

