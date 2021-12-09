Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $47.67

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,622. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

