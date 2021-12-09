Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $48.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of IMUX opened at $9.56 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
