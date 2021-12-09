Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $48.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of IMUX opened at $9.56 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

