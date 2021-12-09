Brokerages Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Price Target at GBX 249.20

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.30).

TCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.78) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($41,493.17). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,569.62).

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.