Brokerages Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Price Target at GBX 249.20

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.30).
TCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.78) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.49).
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
