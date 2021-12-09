Brokers Set Expectations for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

