Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 10.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

