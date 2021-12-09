BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.41. 8,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 320,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Specifically, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

