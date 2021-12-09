BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.19. BRP has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

